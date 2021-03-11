Penn State was once again in familiar territory in its first showdown of the Big Ten Tournament, as it played itself into a large deficit entering halftime.

The Nittany Lions have been down big a number of times this season before they ultimately come storming back to attempt to steal away a win.

A feat Penn State accomplished in its final game of the regular season by pulling off the comeback against Maryland after going down double digits early.

The blue and white’s play style makes it extraordinarily susceptible to big runs from opponents, as it has developed a reliance on the three ball this season, a shot it either makes or misses in bunches.

Against Nebraska, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 14 at the half and once again needed to dig themselves out of a hole to keep their season alive.

“We brought it up at halftime that we've been here before, we know we can make it up but we're gonna have to play better,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I think it gives these guys confidence. Being able to come back against Maryland down 14 with nine minutes to go and win the game gave our guys confidence to do that again.”

While its play style does make it susceptible to big runs, it also allows Penn State to score at will when its offense is firing on all cylinders.

Not only do the Nittany Lions have an explosive offense, they also have senior leadership that knows how to get a team turned around in Jamari Wheeler and John Harrar.

“We know the reason why we go down is lack of effort and not playing the way we want to play,” Wheeler said. “In the huddle, we just try to motivate each other to play harder, get stops, get rebounds. Once we get stops and rebounds we get to play offense at our pace.”

A concerning theme to Penn State’s comeback victories — they have come against the bottom half of the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions have secured come from behind wins over teams such as Nebraska and Maryland, but have fallen short against squads like Ohio State, Illinois and Purdue.

Against the more talented teams in the league, Penn State simply cannot afford to go down big early if it wishes to continue advancing in the tournament.

Against teams like Purdue and Illinois, the blue and white fell behind near halftime and never got themselves back into the game.

The top half of the league is simply too talented and too experienced to blow a lead in games that matter.

The same goes for a team like Wisconsin who the Nittany Lions will take on next.

Greg Gard’s squad is too mature, too disciplined and too defensively sound to allow Penn State to pull off yet another double-digit comeback.

“I never want to play from behind, this is a really good league with good players. But when we get behind, we’re not gonna put our hands up and stop playing,” Ferry said. “I'd love to come out tomorrow, get up 20 and cruise to victory, but I don't think that's going to happen.

:We're gonna come out and, hopefully, play the game the right way.”

