Penn State men's basketball set to participate in ESPN Events Invitational

Penn State will be hooping on Turkey Day this fall.

The team is set to journey down to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational.

The bracket’s matchups and times have yet to be set, but the field will consist of eight teams, including six who made the NCAA Tournament last season.

This early-season competition will provide coach Mike Rhoades’ roster to showcase its assortment of new talent on a national scale following the assortment of transfer portal arrivals and departures this offseason.

