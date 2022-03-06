Penn State has the opportunity to avenge a loss in the regular season in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will play Minnesota on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, to open its run in the conference tournament.

The matchup is set 👀 Postseason play begins Wednesday night in Indy. 🔗: https://t.co/R9Rm1AOqNq#WeAre pic.twitter.com/r9f1Gb08wk — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 7, 2022

The Gophers defeated the blue and white 76-70 on Feb. 12 in Minneapolis, and when the two sides met again in the Bryce Jordan Center five days later, Penn State took a 67-46 victory.

