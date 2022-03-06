Penn State Men's Basketball vs Minnesota (21)

Forward John Harrar (21) attempts to block Minnesota’s Eric Curry during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Minnesota on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 84-65.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State has the opportunity to avenge a loss in the regular season in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will play Minnesota on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, to open its run in the conference tournament.

The Gophers defeated the blue and white 76-70 on Feb. 12 in Minneapolis, and when the two sides met again in the Bryce Jordan Center five days later, Penn State took a 67-46 victory.

