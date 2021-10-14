Michah Shrewsberry and his team now know the starting time for their home matchup against Miami.

The Nittany Lions and the Hurricanes will face off inside the Bryce Jordan Center on Dec. 1 starting at 9:15 p.m.

The contest, which will be broadcasted on ESPNU, will be one of 14 games played in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Penn State upset No. 15 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg during last season's challenge.

