After one guard left for the transfer portal, one Penn State guard announced he’s staying.

Myles Dread announced he is returning to Penn State utilizing his final year of eligibility in a tweet on Tuesday.

Dread finished the season averaging 6.2 points per game shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The Detroit native underwent a successful surgery this offseason to repair a torn labrum after he still played the 2021-22 season with the injury.

