Penn State men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Pickett (22)

Guard Jalen Pickett (22) attempts a shot during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State found out its start time for its regular-season rematch against Ohio State on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will face off on Sunday beginning at noon in Columbus.

The game marks the second and final time the teams will meet in the regular season. The last meeting, which took place inside the Bryce Jordan Center ended in a 76-64 win for the Buckeyes.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags