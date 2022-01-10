Penn State found out its start time for its regular-season rematch against Ohio State on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will face off on Sunday beginning at noon in Columbus.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE: Our road game at Ohio State on Sunday Jan. 16 will tip off at 𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐧 on @BigTenNetwork #WeAre pic.twitter.com/GTT62FpiaZ — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 10, 2022

The game marks the second and final time the teams will meet in the regular season. The last meeting, which took place inside the Bryce Jordan Center ended in a 76-64 win for the Buckeyes.

