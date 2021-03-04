Penn State’s victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night was more than just its sixth conference win, it was also Senior Night for a group of five athletes — a night that showcased the development of several of the Nittany Lions’ elder statesmen.

None of the five seniors came into the program as particularly high-rated recruits, but their improvement over their four years at Penn State reflects just how far this program has come in recent years.

“Jamari coming in as a little skinny kid, wide-eyed and just running around getting after Tony Carr every day — it made him better,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “John Harrar, it’s been so well documented about his growth. Trent Buttrick hasn't really played much until his senior year, but he’s been a big contributor for us.”

The senior group now has the chance to become the winningest class in program history after it tied the class of 2020’s total of 33 Big Ten wins and still have at least two more games left to play this season.

“It’s really special, they were all part of a lot of winning,” Ferry said. “They’re competitors, they've all grown within their role. They're some of the winningest players in program history. That's something really special, and I'm so happy for those guys.”

Wheeler was the highest ranked of the bunch, at No. 391 nationally according to 247 Sports. The tenacious guard has now blossomed into one of the top defenders in the conference and has also become a contributor on offense.

His game was not always what it is now. Wheeler has grown into a lockdown defender the team is able to put on some of the most talented guards in the conference. Even more so, his offensive game has improved both from a scoring standpoint and as a facilitator.

“We came in with our heads in the right spot, we knew what we wanted to do. We wanted to come here and change the program, turn it into a winning program,” Wheeler said. “Every senior I came in with — we’re all winners — it feels great that we had the opportunity to do that.”

Harrar was also another senior that came into the program with a relatively low set of expectations, as he was primarily seen as a football recruit by most universities.

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania, native has proved any doubters wrong with his performance this season and saw his numbers jump significantly.

Harrar is undoubtedly one of the top rebounders in the Big Ten, averaging the fourth-most rebounds per game in the conference and the most offensive rebounds.

He has also seen his scoring output increase, going from under two points per game his freshman year all the way up to nine points per game this season, while also improving his free-throw shooting percentage by nearly 20% — a skill that often eludes most big men.

Buttrick’s growth this season may have been even more surprising than Harrars.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, the Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, native had averaged under four minutes per game in his junior year.

Buttrick has provided valuable depth for the Nittany Lions this season and capped off his senior campaign with a career night.

The forward put up a career high 13 points against the Gophers, while also adding a career-high in rebounds with seven.

“Trent really came out really relaxed tonight, I thought he played really well. He has the ability to make shots, and then he ended the game with a dunk that was tremendous,” Ferry said. “I’m happy for Trent. If he can continue to keep doing what he's doing, it gives us more depth in the front court.”

Buttrick’s improvement during his senior year mirrors how far this program has come in recent years.

From 2011 to 2017, Penn State was around or well below .500 overall and was below that mark in conference play.

The team’s improvement over the last few years has been evident, winning the 2018 NIT Tournament, reaching a top 10 ranking in the NCAA and gaining respect as a basketball program.

This group of seniors has been there for all of that, and despite not being high rated recruits like Lamar Stevens or Tony Carr, they have grown into reliable Big Ten players — similarly to how Penn State basketball has grown since they arrived on campus.

“It says a lot about the culture here, the coaching staff and the group of guys that came in here,” Buttrick said. “ We came in with our heads down ready to work and it has paid off. It feels really good to have a group of guys that are all working toward the same goal.”

The 2020-21 season may have not gone exactly as planned, as the team dealt with the resignation of its coach and a coronavirus outbreak while playing in a Big Ten conference that many consider to be the best it has ever been.

However, the team’s ability to come out and get a win on Senior Night shows just how resilient they are and how far this group of seniors has come.

