Micah Shrewsberry has not only been bringing in new players, but he's been building up his staff too.

The Nittany Lions announced the hires of Assistant to the Head Coach Tre Whitted and Video Coordinator Grady Eifert on Monday.

Whitted was an assistant coach in the NBA G League and is a former guard at Marshall, where he was coached by Shrewsberry and fellow Penn State assistant Aki Collins.

“Loyalty is a huge deal for me and I tried to reflect that in the way I put together our staff,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have Tre joining us. I coached him when he was a player at Marshall and am now looking forward to the great experience of working with him. The basketball knowledge that he has gained throughout his career will be very beneficial for our program. On top of that, he is a great person who our players and recruits will enjoy getting to know.”

Eifert is a former Purdue men's basketball player and graduate assistant. He worked alongside Shrewsberry there and broke down film and scouted incoming talent.

“I’ve had a chance to work with Grady the last two seasons at Purdue,” Shrewsberry said. “He was very influential in helping me learn our system and help put our guys in the right positions to be successful. He played a key role in Purdue’s success as a student-athlete, so he knows what it takes to win in our league. That knowledge will be critical as we try to compete for Big Ten championships.”

