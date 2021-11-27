Penn State men's basketball rolls over Oregon State in Emerald Coast Classic finale

Penn State ended its trip to the Sunshine State with an emphatic victory over Oregon State Saturday evening.

Almost everything went right for the blue and white, as it topped the Beavers 60-45.

Penn State got off to a slow start, with the only points in the first six and a half minutes coming on a Sam Sessoms layup.

After the Nittany Lions missed their first four shots from deep, senior guard Jalen Pickett got the offense in rhythm, hitting 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to one.

Pickett’s 3-balls kicked off a 27-10 run for Penn State, which put the blue and white up 29-17 at the half.

That run was aided by sophomore guard Dallion Johnson, who was able to provide some scoring off the bench, something Penn State has struggled to find this year.

Penn State began the first half in similar fashion to how they ended the second, going on a 8-2 run.

This time it was senior forward Myles Dread leading the scoring run for the Nittany Lions. Dread hit a couple shots from behind the arch in the first few minutes of the second half to put Penn State up 37-19.

Eventually, Penn State had too many scoring bursts for the Beavers to keep up with as it continued to distance itself down the stretch. Pickett continued to impress, scoring a couple baskets that put Penn State up 52-26, effectively putting the finishing touches on Oregon State.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s victory over Oregon State.

Protecting the rock

Coming into the game, Penn State was 256th in turnover rate on the year. Any team that turns the ball over at that clip will have a hard time winning basketball games.

Against Oregon State, the Nittany Lions did a much better job protecting the basketball. The blue and white only turned it over twice in the first half, a stark contrast to Friday night against LSU, where it coughed it up 16 times.

Penn State did not play as clean in the second half, but by then it had already put Oregon State away.

Balanced scoring

Penn State’s offense spread the ball around, with four players totaling at least nine points.

Pickett led the way with 14 and was responsible for getting Penn State going after a sleepy start on offense. Pickett also set his teammates up, adding five assists on the afternoon.

Dread was once again in double-digits after scoring 11 on Friday night. He added 12 and was instrumental in Penn State’s run to start the second-half.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Dallion Johnson, who had a season high nine points, with all of his scoring coming from deep.

Seth Lundy tacked on 13, also leading the Nittany Lions in rebounds with seven.

Defense steps up

After playing well on Friday night, Penn State followed up with another strong defensive performance.

The Nittany Lions allowed just 45 points, their best total of the year by a good margin.

Penn State forced Oregon State to shoot 4-17 from 3-point range, which prevented the Beavers from getting back into the game.

After giving up 81 points to UMass, the defense looked like a major concern, but Penn State’s defense has now stepped up in back-to-back games against power five opponents.

