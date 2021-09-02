Ahead of the upcoming season, Penn State has officially released its non-conference slate for the winter on Monday.

With an 11-game out-of-conference schedule, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions will tip-off the season on Nov. 10 against Youngstown State.

On Nov. 15, the Nittany Lions will face Massachusetts on the road before the Emerald Coast Classic from Nov. 18-27.

A matchup against LSU on Nov. 26 headlines the tournament, but Penn State will have a double-header to follow on Nov. 27 against Wake Forrest and Oregon State.

Penn State will host Miami on Dec. 1 for the Big Ten/ACC challenge before rounding its non-conference schedule against Wagner, Virginia Commonwealth, Quinnipiac and Delaware State.

