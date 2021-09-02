Penn State Men's Basketball vs Minnesota (21)

Forward John Harrar (21) attempts to block Minnesota’s Eric Curry during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Minnesota on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 84-65.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Ahead of the upcoming season, Penn State has officially released its non-conference slate for the winter on Monday. 

With an 11-game out-of-conference schedule, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions will tip-off the season on Nov. 10 against Youngstown State. 

On Nov. 15, the Nittany Lions will face Massachusetts on the road before the Emerald Coast Classic from Nov. 18-27. 

A matchup against LSU on Nov. 26 headlines the tournament, but Penn State will have a double-header to follow on Nov. 27 against Wake Forrest and Oregon State. 

Penn State will host Miami on Dec. 1 for the Big Ten/ACC challenge before rounding its non-conference schedule against Wagner, Virginia Commonwealth, Quinnipiac and Delaware State. 

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.