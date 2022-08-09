Penn State men's basketball vs. St. Francis, Lundy (1)

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) guards St. Francis forward Patrick Emilien (1) as he looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during the Penn State men's basketball game against St. Francis game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions defeated the Terriers 74-59.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State announced its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning.

While many contests were previously announced or leaked, this full slate is straight from the source.

The blue and white begins its season against Winthrop Nov. 7, and plays its last nonconference regular-season game at home versus Delaware State.

The schedule includes notable matchups against Furman at the Charleston Classic and Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The team's Big Ten schedule has not been released by the conference.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags