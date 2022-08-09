Penn State announced its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning.

While many contests were previously announced or leaked, this full slate is straight from the source.

The blue and white begins its season against Winthrop Nov. 7, and plays its last nonconference regular-season game at home versus Delaware State.

The schedule includes notable matchups against Furman at the Charleston Classic and Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The team's Big Ten schedule has not been released by the conference.

