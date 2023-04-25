As Penn State pieces together a new roster ahead of the fall, it can tentatively begin game planning for its 2023-24 Big Ten schedule, which was released Tuesday morning.

For the home-only slate, the Nittany Lions will face Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, they'll take on Nebraska, Rutgers and Purdue only on the road.

Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State will get a crack at Mike Rhoades' squad both at home and on the road.

Last season, the Nittany Lions went 10-10 in conference play, just the second season with a double-digit win total against Big Ten teams in 14 years.

