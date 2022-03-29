Micah Shrewsberry's team received a commitment from a point guard in the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Logan Imes announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions on Tuesday via Twitter.

100% committed!! 🔵⚪️🦁 Greatful to everyone who helped me get to this moment! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/HKzwVkHhLo — Logan Imes (@ImesLogan) March 29, 2022

The Indiana native is a 6-foot-4 point guard who plays for and will graduate from Zionsville High School, and Imes played AAU basketball with the Indiana Elite.

The future Nittany Lion also roped in offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Creighton.

