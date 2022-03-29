Penn State men's basketball vs. Michigan State, Team

A basketball sits on the court during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

Micah Shrewsberry's team received a commitment from a point guard in the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Logan Imes announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions on Tuesday via Twitter.

The Indiana native is a 6-foot-4 point guard who plays for and will graduate from Zionsville High School, and Imes played AAU basketball with the Indiana Elite.

The future Nittany Lion also roped in offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Creighton.

