With a bid for a first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 on the line, Penn State traveled to Chicago for a second-round matchup with Illinois in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament/

Behind 20 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting from Andrew Funk, the Nittany Lions were able to handle business, defeating the Fighting Illini 79-76 for the team’s 20th win of the season on Thursday.

Perhaps riding the momentum of a two-game win streak, Penn State burst out of the gates, forming a 10-point lead nearly halfway through the first half.

Cam Wynter, fresh off a buzzer-beater in the Nittany Lions win over Maryland and a co-Big Ten Player of the Week honor, traded buckets with Seth Lundy, combining for 21 first-half points.

Despite the hot start and an appearingly growing lead, Illinois began to snap back with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Then came an 11-2 run and Penn State’s once double-digit lead was slimmed to just one point at halftime.

As the two teams entered the halftime break, social media began to buzz about the non-conservative nature of the game’s officiating crew, highlighted by a controversial charge call near the final minute of the first half.

Into the second half and the foul trouble continued for the Nittany Lions, with Mikey Henn picking up his fourth personal foul and Kebba Njie and Jalen Pickett registering three each prior to the half’s midway point.

While the foul calls sent many to the line, seldom cashed in when they had the opportunity, with both teams shooting below 60% from the free-throw line.

With big men Henn and Njie in foul trouble, Micah Shrewsberry opted for smaller rotations which Illinois countered with small lineups of its own in an attempt to stop Penn State’s 3-point shooting prowess.

Despite cutting what was once a six-point second half disadvantage, the Nittany Lions still trailed in the size department against 6-foot-9, 270-pound Illinois forward Dain Dainja.

Dainja went on to score 13 points, nine of which came in the second half, and grab seven rebounds, also creating commotion on the defensive end.

Recently named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree, Pickett has consistently done much of his offensive work in the paint. But with Illinois adjusting defensive strategy since allowing him to score 41 points in February, Pickett was stalled for 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

While Pickett struggled in the scoring column, he didn’t let those woes stop him from dishing to teammates from 3-point land, compiling eight assists.

Penn State ended the night at a 52% mark from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, highlighted by Funk’s dazzling performance and Wynter’s 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

With the win, the Nittany Lions will face Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament’s quarterfinals.

