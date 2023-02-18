Penn State secured its second road win of the season.

The Nittany Lions fended off Minnesota 76-69 to win their second-straight game, making them 16-11 on the season and 7-9 on the season.

After a 41-point historic performance against Illinois, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett picked up right where he left off.

He finished the game with 32 points, shooting 11-for-20 and 4-for-8 from deep.

Pickett had another big game, but Minnesota didn’t go down as easy as Illinois did.

In the first five minutes of action, both teams got out to a hot start. Pickett kicked off Penn State’s scoring with five points in the opening minutes.

Minnesota didn’t let Penn State get away early and made the score 12-10 after the first media timeout.

The Golden Gophers didn’t look like they were last in the Big Ten. After Penn State took an early lead, Minnesota went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on a guard Ta'lon Cooper jumper, making the score 19-17 with 12:07 left in the half.

Pickett kept rolling. He had 13 points through the first 12 minutes and shot 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-3 from deep.

Penn State was up 27-21 with 8:50 left in the first half on a 7-0 run of its own.

Minnesota brought it back to 29-29, but Pickett’s hot start sparked the rest of the offense to get rolling. Guard Andrew Funk hit a 3-pointer paired with another Pickett 3-pointer to give Penn State a 37-29 lead with 4:22 left.

Pickett continued to ball out and finished with 18 points in the first half to give Penn State a 45-35 lead.

Out of the half, Minnesota knocked down four free throws and then forward Dawson Garcia drained a 3-pointer to make it a one-score game 45-43. The 7-0 run was aided by a cold run from Penn State, shooting 0-for-7.

Garcia generated most of Minnesota’s offense. He finished the night with 23 points on nine-for-14 shooting.

With 13:56 left, forward Pharrel Payne hit a layup and took the lead for the first time since in 20 minutes of the game.

The two squads battled back and forth again exchanging the lead, but Pickett hit a 3-pointer for Penn State’s second field goal of the half, making it 53-52 with 11:28 left in the half.

The Pickett 3-pointer sparked an 11-0 run from Penn State with four points from forward Seth Lundy.

Penn State gave some opportunities for Minnesota to come back in and it was Garcia once again doing the damage. The Golden Gophers brought it back to 67-64 with 4:25 left.

Pickett surpassed 30 points late in the half and put the game out of reach for Minnesota.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE