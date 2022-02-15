Penn State found itself in another close contest Tuesday and managed to pull off the upset.

The Nittany Lions knocked off No. 19 Michigan State 62-58 to give Penn State its first ranked win of the season.

It was a slow start for both teams, but the Spartans took the lead early on a couple of 3-pointers from senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. and freshman guard Jaden Akins to put coach Tom Izzo’s squad up 14-9.

Penn State didn’t back down, though, going on an eight-point scoring run to take the lead back on a senior guard Jalen Pickett free throw with 1:30 left in the first half.

Michigan State came out of the half hot going on 8-0 scoring run to open the half, and then a 6-0 right after, putting the Spartans up 38-27.

The Nittany Lions answered right back, going on a 15-2 run on a trio of 3-pointers, closing the gap back to 45-44 with 8:28 left in the game.

Penn State kept it pouring on with junior forward Seth Lundy nailing 3-pointers and then a stepback jumper to put Penn State up 55-54 with 1:37 left.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was enough to take back the lead and keep it.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s upset win over Michigan State.

Penn State lockdown defense early

Penn State didn’t shoot the ball too well to open the contest, but its defense kept the game close heading to the locker room.

Nittany Lion senior guard Jalen Pickett was a problem early for the Spartans, forcing a ball out of bounds and intercepting a pass.

Pickett finished the half with three steals, along with senior guard Sam Sessoms also contributing with a steal.

Sophomore forward Caleb Dorsey came off the bench and also intercepted a Spartan pass in the short time he came off the bench.

Junior forward Seth Lundy had a defensive showing of his own flying in to block a Michigan State shot.

Penn State’s defensive effort made the Spartans head to the locker room leading in the turnover department with eight compared to Penn State’s six.

Spartans cook out of break

Heading into the locker room the score was even at 24 apiece, and No. 19 Michigan State didn’t look too hot in the first half.

However, out of the locker room, the Spartans were lights out.

Michigan State opened the half on a pair of free throws from freshman guard Max Christie but the flurry of Spartans points came from back-to-back 3-pointers from Hauser and senior forward Gabe Brown.

The barrage of points from Michigan State would accumulate to eight unanswered points out of the gate.

After hitting from behind the arc, the Spartans moved into the midrange, knocking down a couple of jumpers from Christie and junior forward Julius Marble II.

The offense from the Spartans gave them the jump out of the half.

Penn State shooting comes alive

The Nittany Lions weren’t shooting the best toward the beginning of the game, but they were hot toward the end of the half.

The blue and white didn’t look like itself with one of its best shooters, Pickett, missing the rim and Sessoms also having trouble finding the bottom of the net.

Sessoms had trouble connecting all night, posting one of his worst performances of the season, finishing 3-for-12 on the night.

However, Penn State’s offense started clicking on all cylinders.

First, it was the Nittany Lions perimeter offense that was hot with three 3-pointers from senior guard Myles Dread, Lundy, and Sesssoms all knocking down triples.

Then fifth-year senior forwards Jalanni White and John Harrar did their part down low, both racking up dunks.

Penn State’s offensive efforts made it for a close game down the stretch.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE