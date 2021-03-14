It didn’t take long for Penn State players to share their opinions on the program’s failure to make the NIT field Sunday — even if a few were given in emoji form.

The reactions came after the Nittany Lions were left out of the 2021 National Invitation Tournament, which compressed its bracket to just 16 teams this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour expressed her appreciation for the team, which ended its 2020-21 campaign with an 11-14 overall record after being bounced by Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

So appreciative&proud of these young men&their hearts&minds, along w/ @CoachJimFerry and our entire staff! They gave @penn_state everything they had, every night! The NIT not selecting them is a big miss, but they will persevere. They are #Resilient! #WeAre #BetterTogether🦁 pic.twitter.com/glmEfyTPcm — Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) March 15, 2021

Among the players, a few of the team’s leaders came to their program’s defense using their emoji keyboard.

😳🤬🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jamari Wheeler (@Jamariwheeler5) March 15, 2021

💔 — Myles Dread (@mylesd12_) March 15, 2021

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy leaned on a three-word sentence as he prepares for his upcoming third year with the blue and white once the 2021-22 season rolls around.

The Marathon Continues 🏁 — Seth Lundy 💫 (@llseth23) March 15, 2021