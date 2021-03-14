Penn State Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, Wheeler (5) Lundy (1) Buttrick (15)
Teammates Trent Buttrick (15), left, and Seth Lundy (1) congratulate guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 92-82.

 Lily LaRegina

It didn’t take long for Penn State players to share their opinions on the program’s failure to make the NIT field Sunday — even if a few were given in emoji form.

The reactions came after the Nittany Lions were left out of the 2021 National Invitation Tournament, which compressed its bracket to just 16 teams this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour expressed her appreciation for the team, which ended its 2020-21 campaign with an 11-14 overall record after being bounced by Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Among the players, a few of the team’s leaders came to their program’s defense using their emoji keyboard.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy leaned on a three-word sentence as he prepares for his upcoming third year with the blue and white once the 2021-22 season rolls around.

