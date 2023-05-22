Rhoades Press Conference, Rhoads

In need of depth in the post, Penn State hauled in another transfer addition on Monday.

Former Miami (FL) center Favour Aire has committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced on Instagram.

A former 3-star prospect, Aire played sparingly in his lone season with the Hurricanes, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game across 14 appearances.

At 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, Aire is expected to back up Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab at center, as is returning big man Demetrius Lilley.

Penn State now has one scholarship spot remaining on its roster.

