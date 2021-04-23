Micah Shrewsberry's first few months leading Penn State have largely entailed getting players to withdraw their names from the transfer portal and stay at Penn State.

Now, Shrewsberry's time in the portal is being spent adding talent, as the first-year head coach added a transfer Friday morning.

Gardner-Webb guard Jaheam Cornwall announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter and Instagram Friday.

Cornwall played in 120 games over four years for the Bulldogs, starting in 72 and averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 assists, and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.4% from behind the 3-point line.

