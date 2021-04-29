Shrewsberry presser

Micah Shrewsberry is introduced as the 14th men’s basketball head coach in Penn State history. Shrewsberry was introduced to members of the media as well as a select number of Nittany Lion Club members on March 30, 2021 in the Nittany Lions practice facility in the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Micah Shrewsberry is continuing to add pieces from the transfer portal this offseason.

Penn State has signed junior college forward Jevonnie Scott per South Plains College’s Twitter account.

Scott averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season at the JUCO level and was originally committed to Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore had a change of heart, though, and will now join Jaheam Cornwall and Jalen Pickett as transfers who come to Happy Valley this offseason.

