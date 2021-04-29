Micah Shrewsberry is continuing to add pieces from the transfer portal this offseason.
Penn State has signed junior college forward Jevonnie Scott per South Plains College’s Twitter account.
Big time!!!! Congrats to our guy Vonnie on his commitment to Penn State. They are getting a good one!!!! pic.twitter.com/sKvpoDwyns— Texan Basketball (@SPCTexanMBB) April 29, 2021
Scott averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season at the JUCO level and was originally committed to Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore had a change of heart, though, and will now join Jaheam Cornwall and Jalen Pickett as transfers who come to Happy Valley this offseason.
