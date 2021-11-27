Penn State men's basketball picks up 1 win amid solid defensive showings in Emerald Coast Classic

With Penn State’s win over Oregon State, it wraps up its Thanksgiving break tournament in Florida.

The Nittany Lions finished the Emerald Coast Classic in third place after an opening loss to LSU and then a dominant win over the Beavers in the consolation game.

In the blue and white’s first contest against the Tigers, Penn State fell in overtime and then had one of its quickest turnarounds of the season to take on Oregon State.

“Last night’s game took a lot out of us,” coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “It's a quick turnaround to get to today, and I thought we started a little bit sluggish. You can see we didn't quite have our legs, and part of that was playing last night. It was hard.”

Shrewsberry getting the team prepared for a quick turnaround will be crucial toward the end of the season when Penn State gets into the Big Ten Tournament where the games are back-to-back.

However, those games are late in the season and right now Penn State is starting to find its identity.

This weekend, Shrewsberry liked how his team followed the game plan he had even though it may or may not have worked.

“They followed the plan to a T last night,” Shrewsberry said. “It didn’t work out for us, but for the most part we did what we were supposed to do.”

On the court, Shrewsberry saw his team starting to grow on the defensive side of the ball.

“You can see us starting to get more and more confident in what we're doing and how we're guarding,” Shrewsberry said. “We came in and had a great weekend.”

Penn State’s defense had one of its best outings over the course of the two games, holding LSU to 58 points at the end of regulation and Oregon State to 45 points the whole game.

This season, the Tigers average the third-most points per game in the SEC with 82.5 points per game.

In Saturday night's defensive outing, Shrewsberry saw progression in his defensive core.

“Our guys did a good job of keeping them out of the paint and building a wall around the paint, making it tough,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s what I am most excited about.”

Another plus in Penn State’s final game of the Emerald Coast Classic was it only had seven turnovers, which was the least it had all season.

All season, Shrewsberry has been harping on his team to have “10 turnovers, or less” in each game.

“We held ourselves under 10 turnovers,” Shrewsberry said. “We didn't give them opportunities as well, so that helps you be conserving.”

Senior guard Sam Sessoms has been Penn State’s do-it-all guy, but tonight some new faces emerged to aid the Binghamton transfer who only had two points.

Senior guard Myles Dread started to get into a rhythm from behind the arc sinking four 3-pointers, racking up 12 points.

The large margin of victory also allowed sophomore guard Dallion Johnson to get in some minutes, and he was sharp from 3-point range, going 3-5 for a season-high nine points.

“There are games where [Sessoms] tried to set other guys up,” Shrewsberry said. “Dallion came in and gave us a boost, and Myles hit some big shots.”

However, for Shrewsberry’s first tournament with the head coaching clipboard at Penn State, it was not all sunshine and rainbows.

In the Nittany Lions second game, they had doubled Oregon State’s score at one point, but toward the end of the game the Beavers started to claw their way back.

Oregon State started to rack up the free throws from driving to the hoop and drawing contact from Penn State defenders.

The Beavers scored nine points on Penn State fouls throughout the night, which helped in sparking a slight comeback, shining light on an issue Shrewsberry spotted.

“We kind of let our foot off the gas, that's something we can’t do,” Shrewsberry said. “We have to finish games. We have to play the right way at all times, no matter what the score is.”

When it was all said and done, though, Penn State ended its first tournament with a big win to provide momentum for its upcoming Big Ten play.

Shrewsberry’s overall take away from the weekend was his team executing and ending it off on a high note.

“I’m just excited about coming down here, and finishing this off the right way,” Shrewsberry said. “I think we're taking steps and moving in the right direction.”

