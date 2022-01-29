Penn State matchup with Minnesota has officially been rescheduled.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Golden Gophers at home on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m., it was announced Saturday morning.

Our home game vs. Minnesota that was originally scheduled for Jan. 19 has officially been rescheduled for Feb. 17 🗓️🔗: https://t.co/96nEswT1b9#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vBQh9u6ZNm — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 29, 2022

Originally scheduled for Jan. 19, positive coronavirus cases within the Minnesota program postponed the matchup for a later date.

The matchup between the Gophers and Nittany Lions will be apart of a three-game home stand for Penn State.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE