Penn State men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Shrewsberry

Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry claps at the end of the Alma Mater after the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State matchup with Minnesota has officially been rescheduled.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Golden Gophers at home on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m., it was announced Saturday morning.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 19, positive coronavirus cases within the Minnesota program postponed the matchup for a later date.

The matchup between the Gophers and Nittany Lions will be apart of a three-game home stand for Penn State.

