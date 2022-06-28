Season ticket holders will get the opportunity to select one of the over-15,000 Bryce Jordan Center seats as their own for the upcoming season.

The official student section, the Legion of Blue, will be moved behind the home and visiting team benches as a part of the change.

Penn State will do a full reseat of all season ticket seat locations at the Bryce Jordan Center ahead of the 2022-23 men's basketball season to help create the best home-court atmosphere and heighten the game day experience. Details: https://t.co/selzz8scbm pic.twitter.com/kQkQPv1Hsw — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) June 28, 2022

Interested fans must place a $100 per seat deposit, due Aug. 9. The seat selection begins Aug. 23.

The two major seating changes, to go along with new uniforms and a big-time recruiting class, seem to signal the unofficial start of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State.

