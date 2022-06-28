PSU Men's Basketball va. Nebraska, students

Penn State fans hold up signs to support Penn State forward John Harrar (21) during his last home game at the Bryce Jordan Center against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in University Park, Pa.  The Cornhuskers defeated the Nittany Lions 93-70. 

 Chloe Trieff

Season ticket holders will get the opportunity to select one of the over-15,000 Bryce Jordan Center seats as their own for the upcoming season.

The official student section, the Legion of Blue, will be moved behind the home and visiting team benches as a part of the change.

Interested fans must place a $100 per seat deposit, due Aug. 9. The seat selection begins Aug. 23.

The two major seating changes, to go along with new uniforms and a big-time recruiting class, seem to signal the unofficial start of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State.

