Penn State traveled to Indianapolis on Wednesday in hopes of continuing its hot play as of late against Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

While it got out to a cold start, the blue and white was able to pick up the win, eventually defeating the Cornhuskers 72-66 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Nittany Lions used an impressive offensive performance in the second half to come back from a double-digit halftime deficit

This win sends the Nittany Lions to the second round of the conference tournament, where it will play a Wisconsin team that has split its two meetings with Penn State this year.

Here are the biggest storylines from the opening-round win.

Jamari Wheeler’s big night

Penn State certainly struggled offensively to begin its opening Big Ten Tournament game.

But while much of the Nittany Lion offense was stagnant in the first half, senior guard Jamari Wheeler kept his team in the game by hitting some critical buckets.

His success continued into the second half, where he was able to make a significant impact on both ends of the floor to help Penn State claw back into the game.

Wheeler finished the game with a career-high 19 points, scoring 10 of them in the first frame — as he is now guaranteed at least one more game in his Nittany Lion career.

Nebraska’s impressive first half

Nebraska had what could’ve been its best first half this season.

Fred Hoiberg’s team managed to space the floor beautifully on offense, which led to the Huskers knocking down a myriad of outside shots.

They went 14-for-30 from the field and were able to hit six three-pointers in that half, starting multiple runs that put the Nittany Lions in a tough hole to climb out of.

But Nebraska could not keep up that pace in the final half of the game, as Penn State turned up its perimeter defense and forced the issue inside to score on the other side of the floor.

12-2 run to start the second

Things looked bleak for Penn State heading into the halftime locker room on Wednesday night.

But while a 14-point halftime deficit was not ideal, the Nittany Lions came back on to the court ready to make a run.

So the blue and white picked up its pace of play and began the final frame on a crucial 12-2 run, which gave the team enough momentum to complete its comeback.

The man who was behind a good portion of this run was junior guard Myreon Jones, who hit a pair of early threes after Penn State had hit just two total in the first half.

Ferry’s team would end up outscoring the Huskers 49-29 in the final 20 minutes, all sparked by that initial run.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE