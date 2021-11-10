Penn State men's basketball, Micah Shrewsberry take win over Youngstown State to open new season

The coach Micah Shrewsberry era starts off on a high note with his first career win at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions were able to defend their home court on their season-opener beating Youngstown State 75-59.

The blue and got the scoring kicked off early with a 3-point shot from junior forward Seth Lundy.

However, the Penguins didn’t let Penn State build any momentum as senior guard Garrett Covington fired from behind the arc and drove to the hoop, giving Youngstown State the lead 16-15 midway through the first half.

Towards the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions started to heat up, going on a nine point scoring run kicked off by a 3-pointer from fifth-year senior guard Jaheam Cornwall, putting Penn State up 33-23.

A flurry of fouls from both teams ended the first half, but the Nittany Lions came out on top with a nine point lead, 35-26.

Penn State came out of the half right with some oil in the burners with a 3-pointer and a lay up from senior guard Jalen Pickett, which would eventually get the Nittany Lions up 45-30.

Youngstown State would not let the blue and white slip away as the Penguins started to connect from three going on two five-point scoring runs making the game 53-45.

The Penguins tried to bring it back toward the end of the game, but when Youngstate State would score, Penn State would punch right back, picking up the victory.

Offense clicks on all cylinders

Penn State was able to find the net in every way possible Wednesday night.

The Nittany Lions score from all over the place with some returners carrying most of the load.

Fifth-year senior forward John Harrar took his place in the paint securing a double-double three quarters into the game.

Senior guard Sam Sessoms did not have too much success from the 3-point line, but he did find his groove driving toward the hoop to pick up the physical baskets.

The Gardner-Webb transfer Pickett started off the game slowly, missing three shots from the floor, but picked things up in the second half, scoring from range.

The blue and white dominated in the free baskets it was awarded, consistently making the shots from the line.

Overall, Penn State finished with a better field goal percentage than Youngstown State, which kept the lead with them throughout the second half.

Seth Lundy emerges for the Nittany Lions

Coming into the season, there was the lingering question of who would be the go-to guy for Penn State.

On Wednesday night, it happened to be Lundy.

In the opening minutes of the game, Lundy pulled up from the 3-point line putting one through the rim and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Lundy firing at will was a common theme throughout the night as he pulled up from deep three times.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native did not help just offensively for Penn State, he also asserted dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

Lundy forced a steal and then drove to the rim to pick up the bucket and a free throw.

The junior finished with 23 points on the day being the workhorse on both ends of the court for the blue and white.

Battle of boards

Coming into the game, Penn State and Youngstown State matched up evenly size wise with both team’s tallest players coming in at 6-foot-9 in fifth-year senior forward John Harrar for the Nittany Lions and freshman forward Jacori Owens for the Penguins.

The rebound scale was tipped into the direction of Penn State with most boards coming on more effort plays than from size.

The 6-foot-4 Pickett drove to the hoop missing the shot and was able to get his own offensive board twice before Youngstown State was able to control the possession.

Other than Shrewsberry’s little guys racking up the boards, a familiar face was keeping the ball with the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions’ leader in rebounds last season, Harrar looked like his last-year self with four offensive rebounds and 14 total boards on the night.

The blue and white’s ability to grab the ball off the glass set up for promising offensive possessions.

