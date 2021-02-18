A favorable streak against No. 4 teams came to an end for Penn State Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions were unable to parlay a productive first half into a win over Ohio State, eventually losing 92-82 to drop to 7-11 on the year.

Prior to the loss to the Buckeyes, Penn State had previously won its past three games against No. 4 teams — most recently defeating Maryland at the Bryce Jordan Center last season.

Ohio State came out of the gates on fire, hitting three straight shots from beyond the arc and building a small lead in the opening minutes of the game.

The Buckeyes maintained their advantage throughout the first 10 minutes, but the Nittany Lions were able to keep it close thanks to some strong shooting of their own.

An unexpected series of events saw Penn State draw even with Ohio State near the five-minute mark, as senior guard Jamari Wheeler drained three shots from deep in a row after making just 15 threes all season.

The Nittany Lions continued their hot shooting over the final 10 minutes of the first half and were able to counteract the Buckeyes offensive start power, as they entered the break down 47 - 43.

Penn State opened the second half of play with two big plays, an alley-oop in transition from Wheeler to junior forward Izaiah Brockington, and an offensive rebound attempt by senior forward John Harrar that forced Ohio State’s EJ Liddell to pick up his third foul.

The Nittany Lions utilized an offensive explosion from sophomore forward Seth Lundy to build a seven-point lead early in the second half, but the Buckeyes refused to go away and went on a 15-0 run to jump back out in front.

Both teams battled foul trouble over the last 10 minutes of the game, but it was Ohio State who maintained a small lead

Penn State’s lackluster defense proves costly

The Buckeyes put on an offensive clinic over the first 10 minutes of the game, as they shot 69% from the field and 5-for-6 from three. Ohio State saw six different players score in the span and put up an impressive 25 points, making nine shots in a row at one point.

While the Buckeyes shooting numbers were well above average, they were not entirely due to the team's significant amount of talent. Penn State’s defense looked uncoordinated and lost at times, allowing Ohio State to find easy looks from multiple locations across the floor.

Ohio State’s star in Liddell was too much to handle on the offensive end in the first half, finishing with 17 points on 6-8 shooting.

Penn State’s defense saw some improvement in the second half, but failed to support its struggling offense as the Buckeyes continued to make shots at a consistent rate over the final 20 minutes and finished with their highest point total in a Big Ten game this season.

Seniors run the show

Throughout the season it has been junior guard Myreon Jones, Brockington or even Lundy who leads the way on the offensive end for the Nittany Lions.

That was not the case on Thursday night, as seniors Wheeler and Harrar carried the workload on offense for Penn State.

The two seniors have primarily been recognized for their work in other categories on the stat sheet this season, but have each had a big offensive outing at least once this season.

Wheeler shot an impressive 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first half and ended the half in double figures with 11 points to go along with four rebounds, leading the team in scoring.

Harrar was second on the team in scoring in the first half, putting up nine points on 67% shooting and unsurprisingly grabbing two offensive rebounds, a stat he leads the conference in.

Harrar’s night was shorter than expected, as he picked up his fourth foul with over 10 minutes left in the game and was forced to sit on the bench during much of crunch time before picking up his fifth foul around the three minute mark.

Nittany Lions too reliant on three ball

Good three-point shooting was undoubtedly the theme of the game for both sides, as the two squads combined to shoot 23-for-48 from behind the arc.

However, it was Penn State’s reliance on the three that ultimately proved to be a major factor in its loss to the Buckeyes.

A 15-0 run propelled Ohio State to its 12th Big Ten win of the season, and this run occurred as the Nittany Lions missed nine straight shots, four of which were three-pointers and another three which were mid-range jumpers.

Often when teams are struggling to score, they look inside to get a high-percentage look or a trip to the free throw line, but Penn State failed to do so and saw its missed shots continue to pile up.

