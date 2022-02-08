Penn State had another game come down to the wire in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan 58-57 in a low-scoring contest, making it Penn State’s first home loss since Jan. 8.

The blue and white and the Wolverines went back and forth in the first ten minutes with Michigan jumping out to an early lead with a 3-pointer from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, but Penn State’s senior guard Jalen Pickett scored a couple of jumpers to put the Nittany Lions up 20-19.

Penn State’s offense continued and went on an 11-0 run to put the Nittany Lions up 27-19 with under 7 minutes to play.

Before the half, Michigan clawed its way back going on an 11-0 run of its own highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman guard Caleb Houstan and senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. tying things at the half.

With under 13 minutes in the second half, Michigan started to pull away from Penn State with a layup from Dickinson and a jumper from sophomore forward Terrance Williams II to put the Wolverines up 45-39.

Penn State kept it close down the stretch, but Michigan kept its lead and didn’t look back with a jumper from graduate student guard Eli Brooks to put the game out of reach.

Double-double Dickinson

Michigan’s leading scorer has been the conductor of the Wolverines’ offense all season, and tonight was no different.

Dickinson has been known for using his size to dominate in the paint; however, he was lethal from behind the arc as well.

With his 7-foot-1 stature, Dickinson was a rebounding machine against the smaller Penn State roster, whose tallest player is John Harrar at 6-foot-9.

Dickinson finished the game with one of his highest rebounding games on the season, nabbing 15 boards.

Most of his offensive production came from points down low, bringing a couple of Nittany Lion defenders on his way to the rim.

Penn State rotated in a couple of its bigs in Harrar, fifth-year senior Jalanni White, and junior forward Jevonnie Scott to defend Dickinson, but he was still able to have one of his best games offensively.

Dickinson led the Wolverines in scoring with 19 points the most of any player on the floor.

High-octane opening

Penn State has been slow on the road this season, but playing in front of the home crowd, the wheels get turning fast for the offense.

The Nittany Lions’ attack flowed through Pickett in the opening minutes of the game with him pulling up from midrange on a couple of jumpers.

He continued his offensive rain throughout the remainder of the half connecting from behind the 3-point line as well as from inside the paint.

Even with 7-foot-1 Dickinson in the paint, Penn State still was able to find success with baskets from fifth-year senior forward John Harrar.

Penn State’s junior forward Seth Lundy was connecting from a high efficiency as well from inside the paint using his speed to glide past defenders on his way to the rim.

In the first half, Pickett led the way for the Nittany Lions in scoring with 10 points, followed by Sessoms who had eight points, and Harrar with seven points.

Towards the end of the half, Penn State ran out of steam as Michigan started pouring on the points to reel the Nittany Lions back within range.

Turnover trouble for Penn State

A common occurrence all season for the Nittany Lions has been turnovers, and a lack of ball control reared its head for Penn State against the Wolverines.

Most of Penn State’s turnovers were its own doing with Sessoms throwing the ball out of bounds on a pass to Lundy in at half court in the first half.

Lundy and Pickett contributed to the Nittany Lions' errors, each giving up possession to the maize and blue with a bad pass.

Although Sessoms helped on the offensive end, turnovers were a problem for him the whole night, leading the team in turnovers with two.

Michigan was solid at turning the Penn State handouts into points, scoring seven points off of turnovers on the night.

On Tuesday, Penn State committed seven turnovers while coach Juwan Howard’s team posted seven of its own.

