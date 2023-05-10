Make that another transfer portal splash for Mike Rhoades and Penn State.

Former UMKC guard RayQuawndis Mitchell announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

Mitchell was named to the All-Summit League second team this past season after leading UMKC with 17.3 point per game.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Mitchell brings deep experience to a new-look Penn State squad.

The Nittany Lion will mark Mitchell’s fifth school of his college career,

having made other stops at Idaho, Otero and UIC.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

