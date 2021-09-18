First-year Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has kept his foot on the gas for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The Nittany Lions added to their 2022 class by landing 4-star center Kebba Njie on Saturday. Njie committed to Penn State over Kansas State and Butler, which rounded out his top 3.

Njie plays at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, and ranks as the No. 4 player in the State.

The 6-foot-8 big man is the highest-rated frontcourt recruit in program history and the current top player in the Penn State recruiting class.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE