Penn State landed its first class of 2022 commit since Micah Shrewsberry took over as head coach.

Kanye Clary, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via his Twitter page Thursday.

Clary chose Penn State over offers from Hampton, James Madison, Norfolk State and Old Dominion, among others.

