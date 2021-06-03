Penn State landed its first class of 2022 commit since Micah Shrewsberry took over as head coach.
Kanye Clary, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via his Twitter page Thursday.
AFTER A GREAT VISIT AT PENN STATE WITH @Coach_Shrews , @CoachAk40 AND STAFF, I’M GLAD TO SAY I’M COMMITTED TO PENN STATE UNIVERSITY!! #WeAre #AGTG@pennstatembb@legionofbluePSU@NittanyLion pic.twitter.com/vr76HPYIdb— Kanye Clary 🙇🏽 (@Kanyeclary) June 3, 2021
Clary chose Penn State over offers from Hampton, James Madison, Norfolk State and Old Dominion, among others.
