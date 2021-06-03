micah shrewsberry jersey ca

Micah Shrewsberry was introduced as Penn State men's basketball's head coach on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State landed its first class of 2022 commit since Micah Shrewsberry took over as head coach.

Kanye Clary, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via his Twitter page Thursday.

Clary chose Penn State over offers from Hampton, James Madison, Norfolk State and Old Dominion, among others.

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.