Penn State men's basketball has 3rd straight game canceled due to coronavirus

Penn State will have to wait a bit longer than expected to return to the court.

The Nittany Lions' contest against Delaware State scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within Delaware State's program.

Our home game vs. Delaware State on Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Delaware State program. The game will not be rescheduled.More: https://t.co/2XB4Xsjsqq — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 28, 2021

The non-conference game will not be rescheduled.

Penn State is scheduled to host Indiana on Sunday — the team's last three contests have been canceled due to coronavirus complications.

