You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Penn State men's basketball has 3rd straight game canceled due to coronavirus

Penn State men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Shrewsberry

Head Coach Micah Shrewberry directs his players during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will have to wait a bit longer than expected to return to the court.

The Nittany Lions' contest against Delaware State scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within Delaware State's program.

The non-conference game will not be rescheduled.

Penn State is scheduled to host Indiana on Sunday — the team's last three contests have been canceled due to coronavirus complications.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters