Jalen Pickett continues to garner national recognition, this time from the Associated Press.

Alongside some of the top players in the country like Gonzaga's Drew Timme and UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, Pickett received AP second-team All-America honors.

BREAKING: Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis give the Big Ten a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks.See the full team: https://t.co/skVaefi2AP pic.twitter.com/d2USwnbelc — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 14, 2023

In addition to recognition from the AP, Pickett was named a top-5 finalist for the Bob Cousy award and was recognized by the Sporting News as a second-team All-American, becoming the first Nittany Lions since 1955 to receive such status.

Pickett was also named second-team All-American by the NABC and third-team All-American by the USBWA.

The fifth-year became the second Nittany Lion in program history to earn All-America honors, joining Jesse Arnelle who pulled off the feat in 1954 and 1955.

Pickett and the Nittany Lions have broken numerous records throughout the 2022-23 campaign and will play in the program's first NCAA Tournament since 2011 on Thursday night against Texas A&M.

