Penn State guard Jalen Pickett has etched his name into history.

During the Nittany Lions' matchup with Illinois, Pickett scored his 2,000th point of his career with 2:51 left in the first half.

2,000‼️@JalenPickett7 scores his 2,000th career point with a 3-pointer at the 2:51 mark of the first half! He's the ONLY active Division I player with 2,000+ career points, 600+ career rebounds and 700+ career assists#WeAre | @JalenPickett7 pic.twitter.com/6yobwNpF09 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 15, 2023

Pickett joins Talor Battle, Lamar Stevens and Jesse Arnelle as the only players to wear the blue and white to score 2,000 career points.

