Penn State men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Pickett (22)

Guard Jalen Pickett (22) winds up to take a shot during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett has etched his name into history.

During the Nittany Lions' matchup with Illinois, Pickett scored his 2,000th point of his career with 2:51 left in the first half.

Pickett joins Talor Battle, Lamar Stevens and Jesse Arnelle as the only players to wear the blue and white to score 2,000 career points.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags