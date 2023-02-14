Penn State guard Jalen Pickett has etched his name into history.
During the Nittany Lions' matchup with Illinois, Pickett scored his 2,000th point of his career with 2:51 left in the first half.
2,000‼️@JalenPickett7 scores his 2,000th career point with a 3-pointer at the 2:51 mark of the first half! He's the ONLY active Division I player with 2,000+ career points, 600+ career rebounds and 700+ career assists#WeAre | @JalenPickett7 pic.twitter.com/6yobwNpF09— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 15, 2023
Pickett joins Talor Battle, Lamar Stevens and Jesse Arnelle as the only players to wear the blue and white to score 2,000 career points.
