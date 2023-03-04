With an emotional senior day on the horizon, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett continued his stretch of national recognition.

Remaining as the only player in the country averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, Pickett was named to the Wooden Award National Ballot, joining an elite group of players.

With the top 15 players in the nation on this final ballot, Pickett joins elite company and rightfully so, ranking in the top five nationally for both assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Pickett has been dominant in Big Ten play and is on the cusp of 1,000 points in a Penn State uniform. With 19.3 points per game in conference action, the Rochester, New York, native holds over 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists in his career.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE