Despite a three-game losing streak draining some of the momentum for Penn State, the national recognition continues to roll in for Micah Shrewsberry's top scorer.

Just three days after being named a finalist for the the Bob Cousy Award, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team honors for the only player in the country averaging 17, 7 & 7 ✔️ 🔗: https://t.co/cdprBXNJuY#WeAre | @JalenPickett7 pic.twitter.com/PkfzO3dpVP — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 9, 2023

As one of just 30 players on the team, Pickett remains the only player in the nation averaging 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds per game, a dominant mark for a 6-foot-4 guard.

In the last 30 years, only Michigan State's Denzel Valentine averaged those numbers across the entirety of a season, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and receiving All-American status in the 2015-16 season.

With the regular season sprinting to a close, the Rochester, New York, native ranks among the nation's best, ranking third in assist to turnover ratio and fourth in assists per game. Pickett is on pace to break the Penn State single-season assists record set by Tim Frazier in 2012.

