Following the conclusion of Jalen Pickett's illustrious collegiate career, the fifth-year guard continues to garner national awards.
As he did so often during the season, Pickett broke history, becoming the first John R. Wooden Award All-American in program history.
The first @WoodenAward All-American in program history 🇺🇸 @JalenPickett7 #WeAre | https://t.co/k0jydzIyCY pic.twitter.com/yjKlrdt1gS— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 30, 2023
A consensus All-American, Pickett etched his name into the history books, joining Jesse Arnelle as the only other All-American in Penn State history.
Highlighting a dominant 2022-23 campaign where Pickett averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, Pickett posted seven double-doubles and 13 games of 20 points or more.
Joining a nationally recognized squad of the best players in the country, Pickett amassed 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists over the course of his career.
