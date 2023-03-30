Following the conclusion of Jalen Pickett's illustrious collegiate career, the fifth-year guard continues to garner national awards.

As he did so often during the season, Pickett broke history, becoming the first John R. Wooden Award All-American in program history.

A consensus All-American, Pickett etched his name into the history books, joining Jesse Arnelle as the only other All-American in Penn State history.

Highlighting a dominant 2022-23 campaign where Pickett averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, Pickett posted seven double-doubles and 13 games of 20 points or more.

Joining a nationally recognized squad of the best players in the country, Pickett amassed 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists over the course of his career.

