Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Jalen Picket (22) dribbles the ball in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeats Penn State (71-66).

Following the conclusion of Jalen Pickett's illustrious collegiate career, the fifth-year guard continues to garner national awards.

As he did so often during the season, Pickett broke history, becoming the first John R. Wooden Award All-American in program history.

A consensus All-American, Pickett etched his name into the history books, joining Jesse Arnelle as the only other All-American in Penn State history.

Highlighting a dominant 2022-23 campaign where Pickett averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, Pickett posted seven double-doubles and 13 games of 20 points or more.

Joining a nationally recognized squad of the best players in the country, Pickett amassed 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists over the course of his career.

