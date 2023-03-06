On Monday, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett was named a top-five finalist for the Bob Cousy Award which recognizes the nation’s top point guard.

Pickett has been the centerpiece of Penn State’s quest to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Pickett is averaging 18 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, seven assists per game and is shooting over 52 percent from the field.

Top 5 Finalist 👀 @JalenPickett7 is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in men's college basketball #WeAre | https://t.co/K6CJQUInC9 pic.twitter.com/WmwpDKuYh1 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 6, 2023

Pickett has also posted a 41-point game and a 32-point game, both of which captured national recognition this season.

The player with the highest fan voting for the award will receive an additional committee vote toward winning the award. The voting can be done on hoophallawards.com beginning on March 10.

