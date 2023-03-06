Penn State men's basketball vs. Michigan, Pickett

Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett drives to the hoop in their game against Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

On Monday, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett was named a top-five finalist for the Bob Cousy Award which recognizes the nation’s top point guard.

Pickett has been the centerpiece of Penn State’s quest to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Pickett is averaging 18 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, seven assists per game and is shooting over 52 percent from the field.

Pickett has also posted a 41-point game and a 32-point game, both of which captured national recognition this season.

The player with the highest fan voting for the award will receive an additional committee vote toward winning the award. The voting can be done on hoophallawards.com beginning on March 10.

