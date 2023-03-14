PSU MBB VS Rutgers-Picket

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Jalen Picket (22) inbounds the ball in the Penn State vs. Rutgers game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 26, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost to Rutgers 59-56.

Jalen Pickett continues to garner national recognition, this time from the Associated Press.

Alongside some of the top players in the country like Gonzaga's Drew Timme and UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, Pickett received AP second-team All-America honors.

In addition to recognition from the AP, Pickett was named a top-5 finalist for the Bob Cousy award and was recognized by the Sporting News as a second-team All-American, becoming the first Nittany Lions since 1955 to receive such status.

Pickett and the Nittany Lions have broken numerous records throughout the 2022-23 campaign and will play in the programs first NCAA Tournament since 2011 Thursday night against Texas A&M.

