Following a five-year career with three seasons at Siena and two at Penn State, Jalen Pickett is taking his talents to the professional ranks.

With one of the most dominant seasons in all realms of the game last season, Pickett announced on Instagram he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

With his signature “booty ball” style and backing down defenders to get high quality shots, Pickett was instrumental in Penn State’s magical run through the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.

Despite only playing two seasons in Happy Valley, the 6-foot-4 guard from Rochester, New York, stamped his mark as a Nittany Lion legend following his record breaking campaign.

Pickett averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, amassing 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists in his illustrious career.

