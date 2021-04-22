Another former Penn State player has made the decision to depart from the program.

Junior guard Izaiah Brockington has decided to re-enter the transfer portal and will not return to the Nittany Lion program, he announced via Twitter Thursday.

The Philadelphia native averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Nittany Lions last season.

Penn State recently had two other players, John Harrar and Seth Lundy, reverse course on their original decisions to enter the portal.

Brockington's decision to finish his career elsewhere follows other Nittany Lions in Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler and Trent Buttrick to leave Happy Valley this offseason.

