Guard Izaiah Brockington (12) goes up for a layup during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Penn State won 72-69.

A former Penn State guard has a shot to see an NBA floor for the first time this upcoming season.

Izaiah Brockington, who transferred to Iowa State in 2021 after two seasons with the Nittany Lions, agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, as first reported by ESPN.

Averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cyclones last season, Brockington was expected to hear his name called in this summer’s NBA Draft.

However, an ACL injury suffered in his pre-draft process left him undrafted, before signing an Exhibit-10 deal with New Orleans.

Now on a two-way contract, Brockington will be one of two players added to the Pelicans’ 15-man regular season roster. He will likely bounce between the NBA and the G-League for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign.

