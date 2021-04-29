Penn State Men's Basketball vs Purdue, Gordon (23)
Guard DJ Gordon (23) tries to block Purdue’s Carson Barrett during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Purdue on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Boilermakers beat the Nittany Lions 73-52.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has had another player enter the transfer portal.

Nittany Lion guard DJ Gordon announced his intention to transfer Thursday, posting on Twitter with "#ShootaOut."

Gordon played sparingly in his freshman campaign, averaging just 0.5 points per game in 21 minutes played over six games last season.

The latest player to enter the transfer portal for the blue and white this offseason, Gordon adds to the list of several Nittany Lions players to announce their intention to transfer away from the program.

