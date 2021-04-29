Penn State has had another player enter the transfer portal.

Nittany Lion guard DJ Gordon announced his intention to transfer Thursday, posting on Twitter with "#ShootaOut."

Gordon played sparingly in his freshman campaign, averaging just 0.5 points per game in 21 minutes played over six games last season.

The latest player to enter the transfer portal for the blue and white this offseason, Gordon adds to the list of several Nittany Lions players to announce their intention to transfer away from the program.

