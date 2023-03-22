Penn State's Andrew Funk will have a chance to put his 3-point shooting to the test.

The Nittany Lions' fifth-year guard was one of eight players chosen to compete in the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship of the 34th-annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on March 30.

Watch out Houston, he might shoot the lights out 👀 @andrewfunk11 is 1 of 8 players selected to compete in next week's @CollegeSLAM 3-Point Championship🎯#WeAre | https://t.co/ic93yYLws1 pic.twitter.com/lsY8dfA2aH — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 22, 2023

Funk led the Nittany Lions with 112 3-pointers made with a 41.2% shot accuracy this season. His 3-pointers helped Penn State upset Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where he was 8-for-10 from deep.

The event will be on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. The full roster will be released close to the date of the event.

