Penn State Men's Basketball vs Maryland, Jones (0)
Guard Myreon Jones (0) stands open for a pass during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Maryland on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 55-50.

 Lily LaRegina

FanDuel Sports Book has released its updated Big Ten Championship odds for men's basketball with just a few weeks left to go in the season.

Penn State sits third to last at +8000, in front of only Nebraska and Northwestern.

The teams with the strongest odds are Michigan at +250, Ohio State at +350, Illinois at +400 and Iowa at +500.

Those four teams are currently ranked No. 3, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 15 in the nation, respectively.

