FanDuel Sports Book has released its updated Big Ten Championship odds for men's basketball with just a few weeks left to go in the season.

Penn State sits third to last at +8000, in front of only Nebraska and Northwestern.

The teams with the strongest odds are Michigan at +250, Ohio State at +350, Illinois at +400 and Iowa at +500.

Those four teams are currently ranked No. 3, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 15 in the nation, respectively.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE