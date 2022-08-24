Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Michigan, Lundy

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) disagrees with a call during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State has bolstered its 2023 recruiting class.

Forward Carey Booth, a 4-star recruit, has committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced Wednesday.

Carey, the son of Penn State great Calvin Booth, took an official visit to campus in late May.

As 247Sports’ No. 90 overall prospect for 2023, Booth is the program’s highest-graded commitment since Tony Carr in 2016.

Booth chooses Penn State over Marquette and Ohio State, among others.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags