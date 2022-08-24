Penn State has bolstered its 2023 recruiting class.

Forward Carey Booth, a 4-star recruit, has committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced Wednesday.

Carey Booth just announced his commitment to Penn State live on @247Sports. He may be following in his father's footsteps, but he's set to pave his own path. They both discussed the decision https://t.co/kuhkIKqERy pic.twitter.com/Vn45woudOk — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) August 24, 2022

Carey, the son of Penn State great Calvin Booth, took an official visit to campus in late May.

As 247Sports’ No. 90 overall prospect for 2023, Booth is the program’s highest-graded commitment since Tony Carr in 2016.

Booth chooses Penn State over Marquette and Ohio State, among others.

