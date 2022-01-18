Basketball sinks into basket at Penn State women's basketball game against Youngstown State

A basketball sinks into the hoop following a successful basket by a member of the Penn State women's basketball team on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Penguins 78-58.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State has another game postponed due to coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions' home game Wednesday night against Minnesota was postponed due to positive tests within the Gophers' program.

The teams are working with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game sometime later down the road.

This is the fourth game this season that Penn State has had affected by coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions' next game is set up to be Saturday against Iowa.

