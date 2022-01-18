Penn State has another game postponed due to coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions' home game Wednesday night against Minnesota was postponed due to positive tests within the Gophers' program.

Our home game Wednesday night vs. Minnesota has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Gophers program. Penn State and Minnesota will work with the Big Ten Conference on potential options to reschedule the game. https://t.co/uJWrcnuben — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 18, 2022

The teams are working with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game sometime later down the road.

This is the fourth game this season that Penn State has had affected by coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions' next game is set up to be Saturday against Iowa.

