Micah Shrewsberry has added some much-needed depth to Penn State’s backcourt.

Former Siena guard and first-team All-MAAC player Jalen Pickett committed to Penn State via his Twitter page Sunday.

Pickett averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season but only played in 14 games due to injury and team coronavirus issues.

The year before, he put up over 15 points and six assists per game while taking home conference player of the year honors for the Saints.

The Rochester, New York, native drew interest from multiple other Power Five programs and will look to have an immediate impact for the Nittany Lions next season.

