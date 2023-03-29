Penn State has lost another player to the transfer portal.
Nittany Lion freshman guard Jameel Brown announced he is entering the transfer portal after just one season in Happy Valley.
March 29, 2023
Brown is the sixth player to explore other opportunities outside the program this offseason.
He played in just 14 games and averaged 0.9 points per game, playing an average of 4.6 minutes per game.
