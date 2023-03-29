Pregame Team Huddle vs. Illinois

The Penn State men's basketball team huddles after the starting lineup introductions prior to its game against Illinois on Feb. 14, 2023.

 Max Ralph

Penn State has lost another player to the transfer portal.

Nittany Lion freshman guard Jameel Brown announced he is entering the transfer portal after just one season in Happy Valley.

Brown is the sixth player to explore other opportunities outside the program this offseason.

He played in just 14 games and averaged 0.9 points per game, playing an average of 4.6 minutes per game.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags