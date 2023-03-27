As the freshman exodus continues, 6-foot-6 swingman Evan Mahaffey has entered the transfer portal.

As an energetic spark plug on the defensive end, Mahaffey played in 34 games, all of them coming off the bench.

Penn State G/F Evan Mahaffey has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/g7XhtzBiwj — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2023

In his time with the Nittany Lions, the Cincinnati, Ohio, product held meaningful playing time, playing 13 games with 10 or more minutes including a career high 21 minutes against Wisconsin.

As a game wrecker on both ends of the floor, Mahaffey scored a career high 12 points against Indiana and averaged 2.8 points per game. Despite the lowly figure, Mahaffey grabbed a key offensive rebound against Northwestern that allowed Camren Wynter to win the game in overtime in Evanston, Illinois.

