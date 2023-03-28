A week after declaring for the NBA Draft, former Penn State forward Seth Lundy is gearing up to don the blue and white for one final contest.

Lundy will compete in the 2023 NABC-Reese's All-Star Game on Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m. ET in Houston, an event part of the city's Final Four festivities.

The lone Big Ten representative on the game's East team, coached by recently-hired Iona coach Tobin Anderson, Lundy will play against a familiar face in former Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell.

Lundy shined as one of the conference's most efficient players this past season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE